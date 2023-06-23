Two Texas Airports Named Among 'Worst For Summer Travel'

While there are plenty of advantages to air travel, there are also factors that could cause last minute travel complications known to disrupt entire trip itineraries.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, the worst Texas airports for summer travel are the Dallas Love Field Airport, and the El Paso International Airport. Nearly 25% of flights do not arrive on time at both airports. These two airports made the list for their high percentages of canceled and delayed flights. Other airports around the country that made the list were the Orlando Sanford International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, and the Asheville Regional Airport.

Here is what Forbes had to say about compiling the data to discover the worst airports to travel to and from this summer:

"Some airports have historically been more susceptible to travel disruptions, such as flight delays and cancellations during the peak travel season, providing a worse experience for travelers. To determine which airports are the worst for summer travel, Forbes Advisor compared the nation’s 100 busiest airports across 10 metrics spanning two key categories: on-time arrival performance and airfare price during the summer travel season. Data for all metrics comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics TranStats database. For each scoring factor, we calculated a five-year average, using data from 2018 to 2022. For all airport performance-related metrics we included only data for the summer travel season (June through August)."

