Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Wisconsin is definitely a must-see.

Which Wisconsin restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Monty's Blue Plate Diner

Take one look at this Madison staple and you'll understand where the "blue" in Monty's Blue Plate Diner comes from. It was even named the best diner in the whole state. Monty's Blue Plate Diner is located at 2089 Atwood Avenue in Madison.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Blue is most certainly the color at Monty's Blue Plate Diner, which regularly wins local awards for its fantastic breakfasts. The wonderful selection of delicious vegetarian dishes is also worth taking a detour for, with choices like the tofu scramble and vegan banana and walnut pancakes marking a delicious departure from standard diner fodder, although the decor still has a classic 1950s feel. People also love that pies, cakes, and cookies are made daily from scratch."

