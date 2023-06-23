Young Thug Drops New Album With Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert & More

"you owe me this time…midnight @thuggerthugger1," Drake wrote in the caption. The post prompted a quick response from Thug, who wrote, "U will be paid."



Business Is Business serves as the first official record Thug has released since he got locked up. There's a point in the middle of "Parade on Cleveland" where Thug calls in from jail and spits a bar or two as he segues into his crispy second verse. Outside of that, there's no indication of when Young Thug recorded his verses. Based on the quality, he most likely recorded them before he got indicted in connection to the YSL RICO case in Georgia. Prior to his new project, fans had only received collaborations with Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Yeat.



Thugger doesn't hint at anything regarding his charges or the case overall. However, one bar in particular has fans convinced that he shared his thoughts on Gunna amid all the snitching allegations.



"N***a told and he was my homiе, I can't miss him/Ain't nobody feel him," Thug raps on "Jonesboro."



Listen to Young Thug's new album Business Is Business below.