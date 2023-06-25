Airport Worker Killed After Getting Sucked Into Jet Engine

By Bill Galluccio

June 25, 2023

Aviation mechanic making repairs to jet plane
Photo: Getty Images

An airport worker at San Antonio International Airport was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine on Friday (June 23) night. The National Transportation Safety Board said that Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate when the unidentified worker was "ingested" into the engine.

The employee worked for Unifi Aviation, a third-party contractor that provides support to ground-handling operations at airports across the country. The company said that the incident was "unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures, and policies" and is cooperating with the investigation.

"Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023," the company said in a statement to KENS. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time."

The NTSB is leading the investigation but has not provided any details about what may have caused the accident.

