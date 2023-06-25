Family Files Lawsuit After Store Mannequin Falls On Toddler

A New York family has filed a lawsuit against Macy's after their son was left disfigured by a mannequin. The family was shopping at a Macy's store at the Green Acres Mall on Long Island in 2019 when their three-year-old son started tugging on a six-foot-tall mannequin.

The dummy came crashing down to the ground and struck the young boy in the face. The family said that the boy suffered serious injuries and still has scars on his forehead and nose.

The lawsuit accuses the staff at the department store of "negligence, carelessness, and/or recklessness" and is seeking unspecified damages to cover the costs of the medical expenses the family endured as a result of the accident.

"We were told by a security guard that it's not the first time those mannequins have tipped over," Michael Brumer, the family's attorney, told The New York Post.

Macy's has not responded publically to the lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by the boy's father, Atalla Khalaf.