Human Remains Found Near Search Area For Missing Actor Julian Sands

A group of hikers found human remains near the area where actor Julian Sands went missing while hiking in January. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said the remains were located in the San Gabriel Mountains near Mount Baldy, which is northeast of Los Angeles.

"Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff's Department's Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner's Office, pending positive identification," the department said in a news release. "Identification should be completed next week, at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time."

A search for Sands resumed last Saturday (June 17) after being halted in January due to poor weather and the threat of an avalanche. While the conditions have improved, many areas of the mountain remain inaccessible due to ice and snow.

Over 80 volunteers and deputies had been combing the wilderness around the mountains with the help of helicopters and drones searching for Sands.

The hikers who found the remains were not associated with those involved in the organized search efforts.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," Sands' family said in a statement on Friday.