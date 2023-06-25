Lil Uzi Vert Previews New Music During Opening Performance At BET Awards

By Tony M. Centeno

June 26, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert opened up the BET Awards 2023 by previewing some new music.

On Sunday night, June 25, the Generation Now rapper descended down to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as if they were being beamed down from a spaceship. While rocking a sleeveless bubble jacket and a ski mask, Uzi rocks out to an unreleased song, in which they namedrop Ice Spice. The track might appear on their forthcoming album The Pink Tape. Immediately after the new song ends, Uzi and his crew of dancers get loose to the tune of his smash hit "Just Wanna Rock."

The fresh preview comes not long after they previewed a separate unreleased song during their set at Summer Smash in Chicago. With all the previews, fans continue to grow more eager for the Philly native's follow-up to Eternal Atake. Since then, Lil Uzi Vert dropped a collaborative project with Future Pluto x Baby Pluto in 2020. The following year, they first announced their plans for The Pink Tape in a tweet that was eventually deleted. Then, last year, Uzi decided to feed their fans something new with his Red & White EP.

After spending the past two years teasing the record on several occasions, Uzi really got fans excited when he recently alluded to a tentative release date in June. However, fans are still waiting on him to confirm an exact day.

