Lil Uzi Vert Previews New Music During Opening Performance At BET Awards

The fresh preview comes not long after they previewed a separate unreleased song during their set at Summer Smash in Chicago. With all the previews, fans continue to grow more eager for the Philly native's follow-up to Eternal Atake. Since then, Lil Uzi Vert dropped a collaborative project with Future Pluto x Baby Pluto in 2020. The following year, they first announced their plans for The Pink Tape in a tweet that was eventually deleted. Then, last year, Uzi decided to feed their fans something new with his Red & White EP.



After spending the past two years teasing the record on several occasions, Uzi really got fans excited when he recently alluded to a tentative release date in June. However, fans are still waiting on him to confirm an exact day.

