NSFW: Watch GloRilla Perform Her Sexy Single At The 2023 BET Awards

GloRilla was electrifying when she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, performing her latest, NSFW single as the whole crowd celebrated #HipHop50 during Culture's Biggest Night, the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25).

GloRilla dropped her explicit “Lick Or Sum” last month, flipping a Three 6 Mafia song released in the late 90s. It quickly followed the release of Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition, an extension of the collection she released in late 2022, and also followed “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo and “Internet Trolls.” BET hailed GloRilla's “Lick Or Sum” “the perfect start to our summer” in a tweet with video of the performance.