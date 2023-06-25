NSFW: Watch GloRilla Perform Her Sexy Single At The 2023 BET Awards

By Kelly Fisher

June 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

GloRilla was electrifying when she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, performing her latest, NSFW single as the whole crowd celebrated #HipHop50 during Culture's Biggest Night, the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25).

GloRilla dropped her explicit “Lick Or Sum” last month, flipping a Three 6 Mafia song released in the late 90s. It quickly followed the release of Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition, an extension of the collection she released in late 2022, and also followed “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo and “Internet Trolls.” BET hailed GloRilla's “Lick Or Sum” “the perfect start to our summer” in a tweet with video of the performance.

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Before taking the stage, GloRilla walked the star-studded red carpet wearing a stunning, shimmering gown with feathers trailing at the bottom of her skirt, and long black gloves. She kept the glove look when she changed her wardrobe to perform “Lick Or Sum,” taking the stage in a vibrant red look. GloRilla and other artists performed during the 22nd annual BET Awards, also honoring the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Fans also watched The Sugarhill GangBig Daddy KaneWarren GYo-YoMC LyteKid 'N Play69 BoyzUncle LukeTrick DaddyTrinaDJ UnkFast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.)Fat JoeRemy MaJa RuleMaster PYing Yang TwinsSoulja BoyChief KeefLil Uzi VertDoechiiCoco Jones and others throughout the show. See the full list of winners here.

Watch GloRilla’s performance here (warning: explicit language).

GloRilla
