Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray & More Honor Busta Rhymes After Emotional Tribute

Busta Rhymes returned with his partner Spliff Star to deliver a slew of hits from Busta's catalog. The party began with a special appearance from M.O.P. and Remy Ma who helped perform their collective hit "Ante Up" (Remix). The extensive set continued with renditions of fan favorites like "Break Ya Neck," "Scenario" (Remix), "I Know What You Want" his verse from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now" and "Touch It" featuring Busta's good friend Rah Digga. Later on, his other friends Swizz Beatz and Scar Lip as the rising Bronx rapper performed he banger "This Is New York."



The festivities continued with performances of Busta's latest hits. Coi Leray came through with her dancers to deliver her special remix of "Players" over the instrumental to "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" followed by BIA, who appeared to perform her collaboration with Busta "Beach Ball" live for the first time. After honoring the godfather of Hip-Hop DJ Kool Herc, Busta's tribute performance shifted into a dedication to Jamaica's tributes to the culture.



Catch more scenes from Busta Rhymes' Lifetime Achievement Award performance below.