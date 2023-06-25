Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray & More Honor Busta Rhymes After Emotional Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
Busta Rhymes took to the stage to accept the network's most prestigious honor and perform some of his biggest hits.
On Sunday night, June 25, the New York native received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2023. Actor Marlon Wayans kicked off the ceremony by reflecting on Busta's lengthy career in the music career from his time in the Leaders of the New School to the present. After the visual tribute, Swizz Beatz appeared on stage to present Busta with the heavy trophy. The "Beach Ball" rapper nearly lost his composure during his emotional acceptance speech.
Between his lyrics, epic music videos, and entertaining performances @bustarhymes for over 25 years has given us timeless music. Tonight 👑 we give you your flowers with this #BETAwards Lifetime Achievement Award. ✨#CulturesBiggestNight #HipHop pic.twitter.com/OiRYrDar0z— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
Take your time!! @BustaRhymes 🏆👏🏽👏🏽 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/n92UfzWOYZ— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
Busta Rhymes returned with his partner Spliff Star to deliver a slew of hits from Busta's catalog. The party began with a special appearance from M.O.P. and Remy Ma who helped perform their collective hit "Ante Up" (Remix). The extensive set continued with renditions of fan favorites like "Break Ya Neck," "Scenario" (Remix), "I Know What You Want" his verse from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now" and "Touch It" featuring Busta's good friend Rah Digga. Later on, his other friends Swizz Beatz and Scar Lip as the rising Bronx rapper performed he banger "This Is New York."
The festivities continued with performances of Busta's latest hits. Coi Leray came through with her dancers to deliver her special remix of "Players" over the instrumental to "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" followed by BIA, who appeared to perform her collaboration with Busta "Beach Ball" live for the first time. After honoring the godfather of Hip-Hop DJ Kool Herc, Busta's tribute performance shifted into a dedication to Jamaica's tributes to the culture.
Catch more scenes from Busta Rhymes' Lifetime Achievement Award performance below.
Busta Rhymes says “I Do Want To Cry” after receiving his Lifetime Achievement Honor at the BET Awards. pic.twitter.com/8izJNwTSlQ— VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) June 26, 2023
So good to see Rah Digga perform with Busta Rhymes again. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/EhDbjgVgDW— Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) June 26, 2023