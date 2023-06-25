Trick Daddy, Trina & Uncle Luke Rep The Dirty South The BET Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
The originators of Dade County's rap scene took to the stage to celebrate their contributions to Hip-Hop culture.
On Sunday night, June 25, Trick Daddy, Trina and Uncle Luke performed their classics at the BET Awards 2023. With Kid Capri on the turntables, Trick Daddy pulled up to spit his verse from his breakthrough hit "Nann" with Trina. The Diamond Princess strolled out on stage shortly after Trick to deliver her memorable bars in an all-red ensemble. Once their song ended, booty-bass icon Uncle Luke arrived to perform his Freaknik anthem "Doo Doo Brown" with DJ Nasty 305 as his hype man.
🗣️ MIAMI STAND UP! #TrickDaddy, #Trina, and #UncleLuke take the stage at #CulturesBiggestNight to represent the dirty south. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/QXahuP5b7b— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 26, 2023
The influential artists truly brought Miami to L.A. with their tribute to Hip Hop 50. Luke had all the dancers on the stage, and in the crowd, popping and twerking like it was the '90s all over again. Their set was part of several performances that honored the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The show started off with sets from Lil Uzi Vert, the Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte and Big Daddy Kane, who paid homage to the late Biz Markie. Other notable sets include Chief Keef performing "Faneto" and Ying Yang Twinz performing "The Whisper Song." Artists like Erick Sermon, Redman, D-Nice, Patra, Yo-Yo, YG, Warren G and more.
Trick Daddy and Trina's performance at the BET Awards 2023 comes ahead of the return of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" which will debut on MTV following the franchise's move to the network.