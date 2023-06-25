Trick Daddy, Trina & Uncle Luke Rep The Dirty South The BET Awards 2023

The originators of Dade County's rap scene took to the stage to celebrate their contributions to Hip-Hop culture.



On Sunday night, June 25, Trick Daddy, Trina and Uncle Luke performed their classics at the BET Awards 2023. With Kid Capri on the turntables, Trick Daddy pulled up to spit his verse from his breakthrough hit "Nann" with Trina. The Diamond Princess strolled out on stage shortly after Trick to deliver her memorable bars in an all-red ensemble. Once their song ended, booty-bass icon Uncle Luke arrived to perform his Freaknik anthem "Doo Doo Brown" with DJ Nasty 305 as his hype man.