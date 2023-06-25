Watch Coco Jones' Powerful Rendition Of 'ICU' After Winning Best New Artist
By Kelly Fisher
June 26, 2023
Coco Jones ignited the 2023 BET Awards stage with a soulful, breathtaking rendition of “ICU,” shortly after she took the stage to accept the award for Best New Artist. Jones, writing a stunning black gown, delivered her powerful performance as the whole crowd celebrated #HipHop50 during Culture's Biggest Night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (June 25).
Jones, 25, became one of iHeartRadio’s On The Verge Artists earlier this year, as she released the deluxe edition of her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, which includes “ICU” in addition to “Double Back,” “Spend It,” “Simple” with Babyface, and other fan-favorites.
“The inspiration behind 'ICU' was really just being transparent,” Jones previously told iHeartRadio of the DJ Camper-produced track, which allowed her to open up about a former flame. "When I first heard the track, I knew it required me to be really vulnerable and that was one of my more personal stories about someone that I loved, that I can't have because my career makes me just not available. And then when I am available, he's not because of his career and honestly the farther we are from each other, the more we want to be with each other.”
We love to see it! Our girl @cocojones really deserves all of her 💐! Congratulations on winning Best New Artist! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/8mulEVQztn— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
Jones also told iHeartRadio about getting started in music during her childhood, around age 9. Jones credited her supportive mother, who is also a singer, with encouraging her to follow her dreams. She looked to her family first when she accepted the Best New Artist award.
“My mama and my family are right there,” Jones tearfully said as she looked to her family. “I’m so happy. …It’s been a long journey. Thank you guys for rocking with me the whole time.” Jones closed her acceptance speech by adding an inspiring message to other Black women: “We do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve, but don’t stop fighting,” she said. “We are deserving of great things, y’all. I’m going to continue to give y'all my everything.”
Watch Jones' powerful performance of “ICU” on the BET Awards stage here:
ICU @TheRealCocoJ! The vocals are going to hit every time. 😍 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/C2nPMto9mP— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023