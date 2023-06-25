Coco Jones ignited the 2023 BET Awards stage with a soulful, breathtaking rendition of “ICU,” shortly after she took the stage to accept the award for Best New Artist. Jones, writing a stunning black gown, delivered her powerful performance as the whole crowd celebrated #HipHop50 during Culture's Biggest Night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (June 25).

Jones, 25, became one of iHeartRadio’s On The Verge Artists earlier this year, as she released the deluxe edition of her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, which includes “ICU” in addition to “Double Back,” “Spend It,” “Simple” with Babyface, and other fan-favorites.

“The inspiration behind 'ICU' was really just being transparent,” Jones previously told iHeartRadio of the DJ Camper-produced track, which allowed her to open up about a former flame. "When I first heard the track, I knew it required me to be really vulnerable and that was one of my more personal stories about someone that I loved, that I can't have because my career makes me just not available. And then when I am available, he's not because of his career and honestly the farther we are from each other, the more we want to be with each other.”