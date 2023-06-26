Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards After Being Freed From Jail On 100K Bond
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
Boosie Badazz celebrated his newfound freedom by hitting up the BET Awards 2023.
On Friday, June 23, the Louisiana rapper was released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego after spending nearly a week behind bars over federal gun charges. TMZ reports that Boosie was freed from jail after he posted a $100,000 bond. Immediately after his release, the "1 Hunnid" rapper posted a video to his Instagram timeline in which he thanked all of his supporters for their prayers. In the same video, he also requested three tickets to the BET Awards.
"BET I need three tickets! I'll go to the BET Awards, but I gotta go with my attorneys," he said.
Boosie's release came at the right time. He really did go straight to Los Angeles to participate in all the festivities ahead of the annual awards show. In various photos he posted to Instagram, you can see him posted up on the red carpet with the likes of DJ Envy, Jadakiss, Soulja Boy and Lil Uzi Vert. During the show, Boosie couldn't contain himself during performances by Latto and Davido. In fact, Boosie was cutting up so hard that he actually fell down while Latto was performing.
"@latto777 got me to hype I CUT UP BAD N BUST MY ASS 😂😂😂😂IM VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE #migobaby FLETCHER HATCH," he wrote in his caption.
Boosie didn't let that stop him from dancing. Once his hit "Wipe Me Down" came on, fans in the crowd watched with joy as Boo got loose with his lawyer seated right next to him. Check out the hilarious clip below.
Boosie showing his natural ass at the #BETAwards 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gQyQtRb4r7— Duane Odell Knox 👳🏾 (@DOOK904) June 26, 2023