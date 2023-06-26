Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards After Being Freed From Jail On 100K Bond

Boosie's release came at the right time. He really did go straight to Los Angeles to participate in all the festivities ahead of the annual awards show. In various photos he posted to Instagram, you can see him posted up on the red carpet with the likes of DJ Envy, Jadakiss, Soulja Boy and Lil Uzi Vert. During the show, Boosie couldn't contain himself during performances by Latto and Davido. In fact, Boosie was cutting up so hard that he actually fell down while Latto was performing.



"@latto777 got me to hype I CUT UP BAD N BUST MY ASS 😂😂😂😂IM VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE #migobaby FLETCHER HATCH," he wrote in his caption.

