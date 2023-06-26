Colorado Nightclub Shooter Pleads Guilty To 5 Counts Of Murder

By Bill Galluccio

June 26, 2023

At Least 5 Dead And 25 Injured In Colorado Springs Gay Nightclub Shooting
Photo: Getty Images

The person who killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado reached a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and no contest to bias-motivated crimes. They will serve five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. In addition, Judge Michael McHenry sentenced them to 46 consecutive 48-year sentences followed by mandatory periods of parole.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them, stormed into Club Q in Colorado Springs on November 19 armed with a long gun and pistol. They started shooting, killing five people, and wounding 19 others. Six others were injured as they tried to flee the club.

The victims were identified as Daniel Davis AstonKelly LovingDerrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance.

Several patrons at the venue managed to tackle Aldrich and held them until the police arrived.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.