Colorado Nightclub Shooter Pleads Guilty To 5 Counts Of Murder

The person who killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado reached a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and no contest to bias-motivated crimes. They will serve five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. In addition, Judge Michael McHenry sentenced them to 46 consecutive 48-year sentences followed by mandatory periods of parole.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them, stormed into Club Q in Colorado Springs on November 19 armed with a long gun and pistol. They started shooting, killing five people, and wounding 19 others. Six others were injured as they tried to flee the club.

The victims were identified as Daniel Davis Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance.

Several patrons at the venue managed to tackle Aldrich and held them until the police arrived.