Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Among Victims In Triple Murder

By Bill Galluccio

June 26, 2023

Crime Scene Barricade Tape
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for a triple homicide and home invasion in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday (June 25). It is unclear if the home invasion is related to the murders.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that two of the victims were a couple in their 70s celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The other victim was the wife's mother, who was in her 90s.

The victims were found by a family member who went to check on them after they didn't show up for a church service celebrating their golden anniversary.

"As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic," Ryan said.

Investigators said there were signs of forced entry at the family's home and that the victims suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma. Officials believe the murders were a random act of violence and have stepped up police patrols in the neighborhood.

"As far as the Newton Police Department, we won't rest until we find out who did this, and we find justice for the victims that were involved here," Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

