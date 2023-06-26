Duane Chapman, who is also known as Dog The Bounty Hunter, has shared much of his personal life with fans on reality shows like Dog The Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted, even spotlighting his wife Beth's battle with throat cancer on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Sadly, the disease spread to Beth's lungs and she wound up dying from it on June 26, 2019. This week, on the anniversary of Beth's passing, Duane shared a post on Instagram that included a shocking revelation - he has a secret son named Jon whose birthday is on the day Beth died.

The 70-year-old Dog included a photo of Jon and his wife, Jodi, both smiling and wearing sunglasses. The caption reads, "For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi."

He then promises to share "the whole story of Jon" in his latest book, Nine Lives and Counting, which he says is "coming soon." Dog concludes the post writing, "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday son, love you both."