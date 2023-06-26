Fans Help Lewis Capaldi Finish Song After Losing His Voice At Glastonbury
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 26, 2023
Lewis Capaldi returned to the stage to headline Glastonbury Festival over the weekend after canceling several shows on his tour. His set on Saturday, June 24th, took a turn when Capaldi began losing his voice and experienced difficulties with his Tourette's syndrome but the audience was there to support him through it.
During the song "Someone You Love," Capaldi stopped singing and the massive Glastonbury crowd took over and began to sing the song in unison. Footage from the powerful moment was shared by the BBC. After realizing that the crowd wasn't upset and had started singing his song, Capaldi seemed visibly moved and walked off the stage to get closer to the crowd.
We love you Lewis Capaldi ❤️— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2023
Glastonbury crowds are the best. pic.twitter.com/x6ZnIIgRpP
"I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough," he later told the crowd. Earlier this month, Capaldi announced that he would be taking a break until his Glastonbury set due to mental and physical stress.
"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all," he told fans, in an apologetic statement on social media on June 5th. "I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends to do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better."