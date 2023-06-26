Fans Help Lewis Capaldi Finish Song After Losing His Voice At Glastonbury

"I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough," he later told the crowd. Earlier this month, Capaldi announced that he would be taking a break until his Glastonbury set due to mental and physical stress.

"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all," he told fans, in an apologetic statement on social media on June 5th. "I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends to do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better."