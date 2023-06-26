Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Honor Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun At BET Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
New York was in the building for the BET Awards 2023.
On Sunday night, June 25, Bronx native Kid Capri ushered in the latest tribute to Hip Hop 50 featuring some of the biggest names from his hometown. The performance began with images of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun who were both born and raised in New York City. From there, all of NYC's most recognizable voices pulled up to the stage. Fat Joe and Remy Ma came through to perform their hit "All The Way Up" followed by Fabolous who performed "Breathe."
Nothing could stop @FatJoe, @RealRemyMa, @JaRule, and @NaughtyByNature #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight #HipHop pic.twitter.com/1T31Q0vDc9— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 26, 2023
Once Fab wrapped up, Styles P of The LOX arrived to perform his classic "Good Times." The Yonkers MC left the entire crowd in a haze before Queens native Ja Rule hit the stage to deliver his smash hit "Put It On Me." It was one of several performances that not only honored the legends who are no longer with us, but also recognized the power of Hip-Hop's birthplace in New York City.
The BET Awards 2023 were full of tributes to all aspects of Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary this year. The show began with performances from Lil Uzi Vert, MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane followed an array of other iconic artists. The beginning of each tribute started off by honoring deceased artists like Biggie, Pun, Pop Smoke, Young Dolph, Shawty Lo, 2Pac, Biz Markie, TakeOff and more.
Catch more scenes from the NYC tribute at the BET Awards 2023 below.
.@FatJoe and @TheLOX’s Styles P perform on the BET Awards stage for Hip Hop 50. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/W4Awz5Pwff— Roc Nation (@RocNation) June 26, 2023