Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Honor Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun At BET Awards 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

June 26, 2023

Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Photo: Getty Images

New York was in the building for the BET Awards 2023.

On Sunday night, June 25, Bronx native Kid Capri ushered in the latest tribute to Hip Hop 50 featuring some of the biggest names from his hometown. The performance began with images of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun who were both born and raised in New York City. From there, all of NYC's most recognizable voices pulled up to the stage. Fat Joe and Remy Ma came through to perform their hit "All The Way Up" followed by Fabolous who performed "Breathe."

Once Fab wrapped up, Styles P of The LOX arrived to perform his classic "Good Times." The Yonkers MC left the entire crowd in a haze before Queens native Ja Rule hit the stage to deliver his smash hit "Put It On Me." It was one of several performances that not only honored the legends who are no longer with us, but also recognized the power of Hip-Hop's birthplace in New York City.

The BET Awards 2023 were full of tributes to all aspects of Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary this year. The show began with performances from Lil Uzi Vert, MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane followed an array of other iconic artists. The beginning of each tribute started off by honoring deceased artists like Biggie, Pun, Pop Smoke, Young Dolph, Shawty Lo, 2Pac, Biz Markie, TakeOff and more.

Catch more scenes from the NYC tribute at the BET Awards 2023 below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.