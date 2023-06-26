Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Honor Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun At BET Awards 2023

New York was in the building for the BET Awards 2023.



On Sunday night, June 25, Bronx native Kid Capri ushered in the latest tribute to Hip Hop 50 featuring some of the biggest names from his hometown. The performance began with images of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun who were both born and raised in New York City. From there, all of NYC's most recognizable voices pulled up to the stage. Fat Joe and Remy Ma came through to perform their hit "All The Way Up" followed by Fabolous who performed "Breathe."