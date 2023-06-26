Fivio Foreign Denies Reports That He Was Roofied At A Club In Paris
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
Fivio Foreign has disputed a report that he was drugged without his knowledge during a recent club appearance in Paris.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, June 25, the "City of Gods" rapper was involved in a chaotic situation while he was at nightclub in France's capital. The outlet said that Fivio believed he was roofied during his visit, which sparked a scuffled inside the venue that allegedly "spilled out into the streets." After the report was published, Fivio took to his Instagram Story to deny the details of the story.
Wat kinda lies these people puttin out 😂," Fivio wrote in his post. "How can yu lace me Imma drug baby."
"@tmz_tv I really f*ccs with y'all & having fake news is not really yah style so idk who told y'all this stuff but y'all gotta come talk to me please 🤦🏽♂️," Foreign continued in another Instagram Story.
The report about the incident said the rapper's "reps" held out on the specific details of the altercation, but that it was serious enough to get the police involved. Fivio was not arrested or detained and photos that were included in the story didn't really provide much context to the the alleged tale. Nonetheless, Fivio continued to post videos from his time in Paris to his IG Story including a performance with Lil Tjay during his 222 listening session, which also took place on Saturday night.
Long story short, Fivio says he's doing alright.