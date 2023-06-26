Fivio Foreign Denies Reports That He Was Roofied At A Club In Paris

By Tony M. Centeno

June 26, 2023

Fivio Foreign has disputed a report that he was drugged without his knowledge during a recent club appearance in Paris.

According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, June 25, the "City of Gods" rapper was involved in a chaotic situation while he was at nightclub in France's capital. The outlet said that Fivio believed he was roofied during his visit, which sparked a scuffled inside the venue that allegedly "spilled out into the streets." After the report was published, Fivio took to his Instagram Story to deny the details of the story.

Wat kinda lies these people puttin out 😂," Fivio wrote in his post. "How can yu lace me Imma drug baby."

Fivio Foreign
Photo: Instagram

"@tmz_tv I really f*ccs with y'all & having fake news is not really yah style so idk who told y'all this stuff but y'all gotta come talk to me please 🤦🏽‍♂️," Foreign continued in another Instagram Story.

The report about the incident said the rapper's "reps" held out on the specific details of the altercation, but that it was serious enough to get the police involved. Fivio was not arrested or detained and photos that were included in the story didn't really provide much context to the the alleged tale. Nonetheless, Fivio continued to post videos from his time in Paris to his IG Story including a performance with Lil Tjay during his 222 listening session, which also took place on Saturday night.

Long story short, Fivio says he's doing alright.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.