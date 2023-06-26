A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson have died during a hiking trip in Texas while a dangerous heat wave choked the state over the weekend. According to a release from the National Park Service, the 31-year-old man and his two stepsons were on Marufo Vega Trail in Big Bend National Park when the tragedy happened on Friday (June 23).

Officials said it was 119 degrees when the family hiked in the park. The 14-year-old stepson reportedly got sick and passed out during the hike. The boy's 21-year-old brother carried him while the stepfather went back to the vehicle to call for help, the agency wrote.

The park's Communications Center got the father's call around 6 p.m. and both park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents were deployed to find them.

The search team found the 14-year-old boy dead along the trail at 7:30 p.m. and continued looking for the stepfather, according to the release. Thirty minutes later, they discovered the 31-year-old man dead inside his vehicle, which crashed over the embankment at Boquillas Overlook, officials said.

No word on what happened to the 21-year-old brother, or if he got help. The deaths are under investigation.

NPS called Marufo Vega Trail the hottest part of Big Bend National Park and explained what makes it so dangerous to traverse:

“No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer. Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat with daily highs reaching 110-119 F at low elevations and along the Rio Grande.”

Texas has been grappling with deadly, record-breaking temperatures over the last few days. Many cities, towns, and areas reached triple-digit numbers, and a 66-year-old mail carrier even lost his life while on their job.