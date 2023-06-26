Foo Fighters Tease Upcoming Tour, Surprise Fans With Secret Festival Name
By Logan DeLoye
June 26, 2023
Foo Fighters just announced that they will be hitting the road in 2024, and we couldn't be more excited. The band shared video footage to Twitter from their set at Glastonbury Festival this past weekend with the caption, "We're coming back next year for a whole f****** tour so you can come back and see us then."
Very into surprises these days, Foo Fighters were added to the Glastonbury Festival lineup under secret name "The Churnups," and fans did not suspect a thing. The band shared their excitement for "The Churnups" performance on social media the morning of the show, and followers were very confused. When they took the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, festival-goers could hardly believe their eyes.
🕗 Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/NX8XDSEqrE— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 26, 2023
After playing a surprise show with his own band, frontman Dave Grohl joined The Pretenders and Guns N' Roses for more surprise sets on Saturday. Despite his name being omitted from the lineup entirely, Grohl played three different sets at the festival. The "All My Life" artists did not confirm which cities they would be performing in as part of their 2024 tour. Information regarding tour dates has yet to be released as fans prepare for the North American leg of their current tour set to kick off in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on July 8th.