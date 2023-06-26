Foo Fighters Tease Upcoming Tour, Surprise Fans With Secret Festival Name

Foo Fighters just announced that they will be hitting the road in 2024, and we couldn't be more excited. The band shared video footage to Twitter from their set at Glastonbury Festival this past weekend with the caption, "We're coming back next year for a whole f****** tour so you can come back and see us then."

Very into surprises these days, Foo Fighters were added to the Glastonbury Festival lineup under secret name "The Churnups," and fans did not suspect a thing. The band shared their excitement for "The Churnups" performance on social media the morning of the show, and followers were very confused. When they took the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, festival-goers could hardly believe their eyes.