Hawks Trade Starting Forward John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks have traded starting forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick, sources with knowledge of the move told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday (June 25).

Wojnarowski described the move as creating "dramatic financial flexibility" early in the offseason and noted that it will not become official until July 6.

"ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap," Wojnarowski tweeted.