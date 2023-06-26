Here's The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 26, 2023

double cheeseburger with tomato and onion
Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently satisfying about a cheeseburger. While normal hamburgers can scratch that itch, oozing cheese gives that extra flavor and texture to every bite. Cooks and chefs can take it to the next level by experimenting with different cheeses, meats, or other ingredients. Luckily, there are many restaurants, fast food joints, food trucks, and other eateries that waiting for you to try their take on this cheesy creation.

If you're craving a top-tier cheeseburger, LoveFood found the best place to grab one in every state. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to writers, Colorado's top cheeseburger is the El Chilango from Park Burger! Here's why this delicious burger was chosen:

"This joint has become a Mile High City staple, with four locations across town. And while you can't go far wrong with any burger on the menu, the long-standing El Chilango gets the most love from customers. A generous patty is layered up with Cheddar, kicking jalapeños, salad and house-made guacamole. Punters say it's cooked to perfection and best paired with the truffle-Parmesan fries."
