Here's The Best Cheeseburger In Florida

There's something inherently satisfying about a cheeseburger. While normal hamburgers can scratch that itch, oozing cheese gives that extra flavor and texture to every bite. Cooks and chefs can take it to the next level by experimenting with different cheeses, meats, or other ingredients. Luckily, there are many restaurants, fast food joints, food trucks, and other eateries that waiting for you to try their take on this cheesy creation.

If you're craving a top-tier cheeseburger, LoveFood found the best place to grab one in every state. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to writers, Florida's top cheeseburger is the Burger Station Burger from Burger Station! Here's why this delicious burger was chosen:

"Visitors to The Burger Station, a quirky, retro restaurant in a restored gas station, swear by its burgers. The joint never uses frozen beef and cooks each meal to order, so it always tastes hot and fresh. The menu is limited, but the Burger Station Burger with cheese, tomato, and lettuce is a no-brainer. Get a milkshake and crinkle-cut fries too, then enjoy the meal on the patio overlooking the lake."