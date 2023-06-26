Here's The Best Cheeseburger In Washington

There's something inherently satisfying about a cheeseburger. While normal hamburgers can scratch that itch, oozing cheese gives that extra flavor and texture to every bite. Cooks and chefs can take it to the next level by experimenting with different cheeses, meats, or other ingredients. Luckily, there are many restaurants, fast food joints, food trucks, and other eateries that waiting for you to try their take on this cheesy creation.

If you're craving a top-tier cheeseburger, LoveFood found the best place to grab one in every state. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to writers, Washington's top cheeseburger is the Boomer Burger from Boomer's Drive-In! Here's why this delicious burger was chosen:

"What people love about the Boomer Burger, a quarter-pound patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a sesame seed bun, is its simplicity, amazing ‘special sauce’, and charred flavor. The cheeseburger is served at Boomers Drive-In, a fun, old-fashioned drive-in in Bellingham, which is cheap, friendly and extra speedy."