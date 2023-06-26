How You Can See The 1975's North American Tour From Any City

The 1975 are heading back to North America for their "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour," which will take the band to cities across the country in the fall, and one of the group's biggest fans will get to see them live - from anywhere they want.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will get to go to any "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour" stop of their choosing, including roundtrip airfare, two-night hotel accommodations, and premium tickets to the show. The pair will also get to hang with the band backstage during a meet and greet, and remember the experience forever by taking home signed merch.

To enter to win, just listen to The 1975 Radio on the free iHeartRadio app.