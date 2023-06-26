How You Can See The 1975's North American Tour From Any City
By Taylor Fields
June 26, 2023
The 1975 are heading back to North America for their "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour," which will take the band to cities across the country in the fall, and one of the group's biggest fans will get to see them live - from anywhere they want.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will get to go to any "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour" stop of their choosing, including roundtrip airfare, two-night hotel accommodations, and premium tickets to the show. The pair will also get to hang with the band backstage during a meet and greet, and remember the experience forever by taking home signed merch.
To enter to win, just listen to The 1975 Radio on the free iHeartRadio app.
The 1975 kick off their upcoming North American tour on September 26th in Sacramento, California, and travel across the country and Canada, stopping in cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Miami, Nashville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Detroit, Columbus, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and more, before wrapping up on December 2nd in Seattle, Washington. See the full list of tour dates below.
9/26 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
9/28 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
9/30 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/05 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/07 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/17 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/23 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
10/25 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/08 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/17 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/20 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/27 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
11/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena