How You Can See The 1975's North American Tour From Any City

By Taylor Fields

June 26, 2023

Photo: Samuel Bradley

The 1975 are heading back to North America for their "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour," which will take the band to cities across the country in the fall, and one of the group's biggest fans will get to see them live - from anywhere they want.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will get to go to any "The 1975: Still … At Their Very Best Tour" stop of their choosing, including roundtrip airfare, two-night hotel accommodations, and premium tickets to the show. The pair will also get to hang with the band backstage during a meet and greet, and remember the experience forever by taking home signed merch.

To enter to win, just listen to The 1975 Radio on the free iHeartRadio app.

The 1975 kick off their upcoming North American tour on September 26th in Sacramento, California, and travel across the country and Canada, stopping in cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Miami, Nashville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Detroit, Columbus, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and more, before wrapping up on December 2nd in Seattle, Washington. See the full list of tour dates below.

9/26 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/28 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

9/30 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

The 1975
