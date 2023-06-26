Jim Jones Fires Back At Pusha T & No Malice In Vicious New Freestyle

"The only beef you know, n***a, is Arby's or the Big Mac/We don't drive through, we drive by in the car with the big MAC," Jones spits. "The last s**t you dropped, that s**t was garbage, take that s**t back/Plus you got your brother rappin', what you tryna bring the Clipse back?/Talk about your brother, what happened to that boy? He's looking like they've been selling crack to that boy."



Those aren't the only vicious bars Jones fires at Push. The "Ballin" MC goes at Push's fashion sense, calls him a "fly b***h and criticizes Push's bars about "cashing a feature," which is believed to be a dig at his loyalty to Drake. Jones' freestyle completely dwarfs his previous response to the situation. At first, the Bronx native laughed it off once he heard the record. Then he continued to trash it in an Instagram post he made before he dropped his formal response.



Listen to Jim Jones' response to Pusha T's diss below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE