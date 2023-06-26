Joyner Lucas Exposes His Fake Homie In Vivid 'Broski' Video Starring Rotimi
By Tony M. Centeno
June 26, 2023
Joyner Lucas is putting all fake friends on notice.
On Friday, June 23, the Massachusetts native delivered some powerful visuals for his new song "Broski." Lucas recruits artist and actor Rotimi to portray his longtime "friend" who's always been there for him through tick and thin. The video begins with Lucas' boy hosting a dinner party for him and other friends. The former "Power" star even raises a glass and makes a toast for him. However, as his speech runs on, Lucas starts to see his homie's true colors as he demands money and even threatens his life.
"Broski" is the fifth single to come from Joyner Lucas' first album in three years, Not Now I'm Busy. After the record dropped, Lucas revealed that he originally planned to make a TV series based on his idea for his new single.
"Fun fact…. I spoke with reps from @netflix, @hulu, AppleTV, @amazon to pitch 'broski' as a series," he tweeted on Sunday. "I was trying to make it a show with episodes and all that. I was going to write the entire thing and @Rotimi & I would star in it. I used the music video as a pilot so I can show the vision and was told that a music video isn’t a pilot. Lol smh. I was sitting on this video for a year trying to get it pitched because I had a bigger vision for it. I’m still waiting on green light to produce this."
Prior to this incredible record, the 34-year-old served up other bangers like “Cut U Off" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “What’s That?,” “Blackout" featuring Future and “Devil’s Work Part 2.” The project will serve as the follow-up to his ADHD album, which dropped back in 2020. Watch the powerful visuals for "Broski" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE