JT & Lil Uzi Vert Walk Out Of BET Awards 2023 After Heated Argument

The dispute reportedly began after Lil Uzi Vert namedropped Ice Spice in a new song they previewed at the top of their opening performance at the BET Awards 2023. Once the set ended, Uzi and JT were seated right next to the Bronx rapper and her go-to producer RIOTUSA. Ice and Uzi took a photo together, which she posted on her Instagram timeline during the show. There's no indication that the post itself set off JT, but clearly she was bothered by their interaction.



As the awards show continued, footage shows Uzi talking to a visibly upset JT up until their spat. After she got her phone back, JT stormed out of the theater with Uzi following right behind her.



JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating since 2019. Their relationship appeared to be all good until last year when JT seemingly broke up with Uzi. The couple apparently worked out their issues and got back together. As of this report, the couple is still intact.



See more videos from their dispute below.

