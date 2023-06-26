Mark Zuckerberg Denies Asking UFC Legend For Training For Elon Musk Fight

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg denied that he called Chael Sonnen and asked for the former UFC star turned ESPN analyst to train him for his reported upcoming fight against fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

A Meta CEO told TMZ Sports that no such phone call took place after Sonnen made the claim during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani Monday (June 26), adding that the billionaire brawl would be included at UFC 300.

"I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen," the representative said.

Sonnen, however, was making a much different claim during his MMA Hour appearance on Monday.

"Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I'm coming on," Sonnen said. "Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300 and it was a very big deal."

"That just happened. [My producer] Ethan is my witness, my son, Thero, my dog, Duke. This is a shoot," Sonnen added.