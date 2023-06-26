New Update On Airport Worker Who Was 'Ingested' Into Plane's Engine

The Bexar County Medical Examiner determined that the airport worker who was sucked into the engine of a taxiing plane died by suicide. No other details about the man's death were released by the coroner's office.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that Delta Flight 1111 had just at the San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles on Friday (June 23) night and was taxiing to the gate when the unidentified 27-year-old worker was "ingested" by the plane's engine.

The worker was employed by Unifi Aviation, a third-party contractor that provides support to ground-handling operations at airports across the country. Shortly after the incident, the company issued a statement saying that the employee's death was "unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures, and policies."

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," the company said.

The NTSB is continuing its investigation into the incident.