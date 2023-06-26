North Carolina Woman 'Shocked' By Lottery Win: 'Really Needed This'

A woman in North Carolina is "shocked" after scoring a six-figure prize from a recent lottery ticket purchase.

Patricia Neal, or Reidsville, and her husband stopped by the Freeway Mary on Freeway Drive over the weekend where she picked up a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket to try her luck at the lottery, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That move ended up bringing her extra luck as she discovered she won a $100,000 prize.

While speaking with lottery officials, she recalled being in disbelief after seeing just how much she won.

"We saw all those zeroes and were like, 'Is this for real?'" she said. "We were so shocked."

Neal claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (June 26), taking home a grand total of $71,256 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she wants to do with her new winnings, which seems like it couldn't have come at a better time, she told lottery officials she plans on paying bills.

"We really needed this," she stated, adding, "I'm still just amazed right now. I'm so happy."

Neal isn't the only woman in the Tar Heel State that has celebrated an impressive lottery win. One lucky player recently scored a huge Powerball win after following her parents' advice.