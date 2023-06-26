Olivia Rodrigo Officially Announces Sophomore Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 26, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced her highly anticipated sophomore album! On Monday, June 26th, the hitmaker took to social media to share details on her forthcoming album called GUTS.
"my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th," she wrote alongside what may be the album's cover art. "i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤" The announcement comes just days before Rodrigo is set to release the first single from the album, "Vampire." The singer teased fans earlier in the month with a countdown for June 30th— the day the song drops— before officially announcing its release.
Olivia Rodrigo on her upcoming album ‘GUTS.’— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 26, 2023
“I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.” pic.twitter.com/529mJCZNW1
Fans have been eager for new music from Rodrigo since she released her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR in 2021. When "Vampire" drops at the end of this week, it will be the former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's first new music release in two years.
Rodrigo also teased the new music on the two-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR. "The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," she wrote on social media last month. She even shared a 2-second clip of a new song. In April, Rodrigo reignited hope for new music after sharing a photo with pop singer Charli XCX, making fans think the two have been collaborating on Rodrigo's new album. At the start of this year, Rodrigo took to her Instagram Story to let fans know she was hard at work on music.