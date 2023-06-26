Olivia Rodrigo Officially Announces Sophomore Album

Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced her highly anticipated sophomore album! On Monday, June 26th, the hitmaker took to social media to share details on her forthcoming album called GUTS.

"my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th," she wrote alongside what may be the album's cover art. "i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤" The announcement comes just days before Rodrigo is set to release the first single from the album, "Vampire." The singer teased fans earlier in the month with a countdown for June 30th— the day the song drops— before officially announcing its release.