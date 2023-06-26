Paige Spiranac Criticizes 'Hypocrisy' She's Faced

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac criticized the "hypocrisy" of online comments female athletes face compared to men after a video of two shirtless baseball players was met with overwhelming positivity.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies.," Spiranac tweeted along with a video of two men dancing during a Savannah Bananas game. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."