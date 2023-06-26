PHOTOS: California Contest Crowns 'World's Ugliest Dog'

Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese crested, was recently named the "World's Ugliest Dog" during this year's World's Ugliest Dog pageant at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. According to UPI, owner Linda Celeste Elmquist rescued Scooter from an animal shelter in Tucson as part of the Saving Animals From Euthanasia group. Elmquist expressed how proud she was of Scooter's performance and his unmatched character.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest. Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world."

USA Today mentioned that Scooter has two deformed back legs that point backwards, but Elmquist shared that this defect is mute to her pup as he has always been "full of self-confidence."