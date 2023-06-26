Rental Prices Decline For The First Time In Three Years

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the median price of rent in the United States has dropped. According to Realtor.com, rent prices declined by 0.5% year over year in May to a median of $1,739 a month. That is $38 lower than when the cost of rent peaked last July.

The biggest decline in rent was in Las Vegas, where the cost was down six percent year over year. Riverside, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, all had decreases of more than five percent.

However, not all of the 50 metropolitan areas in the survey saw rent prices drop. Columbus, Ohio, saw the largest increase in rental prices, which were 9.3% higher than last year. St. Louis, Missouri; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky, all saw rent increases of more than seven percent.

"These are still affordable areas," Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu said. "People are considering moving to these areas for affordable homes. That increased demand pushes prices up."

Realtor.com expects rent prices will continue to decline throughout the rest of the year and end up 0.9% lower compared to 2022.

"The biggest takeaway is it's a great relief for renters who have faced financial hardships over the years," Xu said. "It opens doors for renters who want to move to new places to explore job opportunities but haven't wanted to do so because of high relocation costs."