Taylor Swift could have been a guest on Meghan Markle's podcast! According to a story from the Wall Street Journal, the musician turned down a personal invitation to be a guest on Markle's now-canceled Archetypes podcast. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wrote a personal note extending the offer only for a representative to decline on her behalf.

While we don't know why Swift decided to decline what would surely have been a viral podcast appearance, we'll probably never see the two team up. Markle and Prince Harry recently parted ways with Spotify, three years after signing a $20 million deal. According to the Wall Street Journal report, "Meghan would often ask for changes late in the editing process, at times recruiting senior Spotify executives, including then-chief content officer Dawn Ostroff, to call producers and push them to make changes." Markle's past guests on Archetypes included Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ilana Glazer, a controversial episode with Mariah Carey, and more.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan, along with her mother Doria Ragland, were involved in a worrying car chase with paparazzi. A spokesperson for Duke and Duchess called the over 2-hour pursuit "relentless" and claimed that it "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers." They weren't able to shake off the paparazzi until their SUV pulled over and the three hopped into a New York taxi. The couple later asked paparazzi for the footage to help improve their security but were shut down.