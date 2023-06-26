The Best Place To Order Takeout In Michigan

What is your favorite food to order from home on a lazy, rainy day when you don't feel like seeing people? Takeout food exists for the moments when you don't want to put on nice clothes on and dine inside of a restaurant. Most establishments will offer customers the option of ordering items off their menu to pick up and take home. If you really don't want to leave your house to pick up the food that you ordered, these same restaurants will most likely offer a delivery service where drivers bring the meal right to your doorstep for a small fee. While there are a handful of takeout options to choose from across the state, there is one Michigan restaurant that offers the absolute best takeout around.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the best takeout in all of Michigan can be found at Oaks Eatery located in Three Oaks. This restaurant is known for serving some of the best breakfast and brunch takeout menu items in the entire state! Business Insider mentioned that the restaurant remains open, serving customers every day from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For a continued list of the places that serve the best takeout food across the country visit businessinsider.com.