The Oldest Tourist Attraction In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 26, 2023

Saint Augustine, Florida
Photo: Getty Images

The United States has centuries of robust history behind it. Much of the past is preserved through buildings, monuments, landmarks, restaurants, and many more locations. Some of these places are still in business and attract people solely because of their age.

You don't need to be a history buff to enjoy these places, either. Just being able to interact or come face-to-face with a piece of the distant past is an experience in itself. They also provide tours, interactive programs, and other offerings so you can learn about what makes these spots so significant.

That's why Reader's Digest rounded up every state's oldest tourist attractions. The website states, "From fortresses to national parks to geological wonders—American history is packed into each U.S. state's roster of tourist attractions."

The top pick for Florida is Castillo de San Marcos! Funny enough, it's located in one of America's oldest cities, as well: St. Augustine. Here's why the fortress was chosen by writers:

"St. Augustine was founded by Spain in 1565 and this Spanish fort dates back to the 17th century. The 20.5-acre site is now a national park and holds the rank of oldest masonry fortress in the United States."

For more historic places to visit in the United States, visit rd.com for every state's oldest tourist attraction.

