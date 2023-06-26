The Oldest Tourist Attraction In Washington

The United States has centuries of robust history behind it. Much of the past is preserved through buildings, monuments, landmarks, restaurants, and many more locations. Some of these places are still in business and attract people solely because of their age.

You don't need to be a history buff to enjoy these places, either. Just being able to interact or come face-to-face with a piece of the distant past is an experience in itself. They also provide tours, interactive programs, and other offerings so you can learn about what makes these spots so significant.

That's why Reader's Digest rounded up every state's oldest tourist attractions. The website states, "From fortresses to national parks to geological wonders—American history is packed into each U.S. state's roster of tourist attractions."

The top pick for Washington is Tsagaglalal at Columbia Hills Historical State Park! why:

"Inside Columbia Hills Historical State Park along the Columbia River near Dallasport lies a true treasure: Native American petroglyphs at Horsethief Lake. Among the most studied is Tsagaglalal (which means 'she who watches'). You can see them for yourself during a guided ranger tour. Rock climbers and water lovers alike flock to this park."