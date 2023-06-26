'The Price Is Right' Announces Huge Change And Fans Are Not Happy
By Dave Basner
June 26, 2023
The Price Is Right is winding down their latest season and as they close out their last episodes, they've announced a big change coming for the next season. In a video on their Instagram, host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray revealed that after 51 years, the iconic game show has filmed its last episodes in their home for over five decades, the Bob Barker Studio at Los Angeles' Television City studio complex.
In the clip, Drew stated, "We've been here for 51 years in this historic stage. I used to tell people there was magic in the wood because of all the good vibes in this studio - all the laughs and all the fun that have been here. Now we gotta go and start a new place and put our own good vibes in the new place." That new place will be in Glendale, California.
Viewers weren't thrilled with the news since their current studio honored longtime host Bob Barker. Those fans made their thoughts known in the comments section. One person wrote, "What? Who’s idea was this?? Let that person go!" Of course, there isn't any one person who made the decision, rather the studio complex has been purchased with a planned renovation and upgrade, causing all the shows that tape there to need to move. The explanation didn't make fans feel better though. One complained, "So much for historical site. That's sad."
Others didn't mind the move but hoped the show would make another big change - bringing back the full audience. One commenter said, "If they are going to a new studio, there needs to be a full audience, just like before COVID. That'll make me happy," and another agreed, "I personally think @therealpriceisright should stay where they are and go back to having a packed audience."
Check out Monday's episode of The Price Is Right, where they will take some time to say farewell to the Bob Barker Studio. According to Drew Carey, "It's going to be historic."