'The Price Is Right' Announces Huge Change And Fans Are Not Happy

Viewers weren't thrilled with the news since their current studio honored longtime host Bob Barker. Those fans made their thoughts known in the comments section. One person wrote, "What? Who’s idea was this?? Let that person go!" Of course, there isn't any one person who made the decision, rather the studio complex has been purchased with a planned renovation and upgrade, causing all the shows that tape there to need to move. The explanation didn't make fans feel better though. One complained, "So much for historical site. That's sad."

Others didn't mind the move but hoped the show would make another big change - bringing back the full audience. One commenter said, "If they are going to a new studio, there needs to be a full audience, just like before COVID. That'll make me happy," and another agreed, "I personally think @therealpriceisright should stay where they are and go back to having a packed audience."

Check out Monday's episode of The Price Is Right, where they will take some time to say farewell to the Bob Barker Studio. According to Drew Carey, "It's going to be historic."