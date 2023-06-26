Uber Passenger Accused Of Shooting Driver Thought She Was Being Kidnapped

A Kentucky woman is facing murder charges in Texas for allegedly shooting her Uber driver. Authorities said that Phoebe Copas, 48, was visiting her boyfriend in El Paso when she got into an Uber driven by 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia on June 16.

During the ride, Copas thought that Garcia was trying to kidnap her after she saw a road sign for Jaurez, Mexico. She then pulled out a gun and shot Garcia multiple times, causing the car to crash. She then took a photo of Garcia, who was severely injured, and texted her boyfriend before calling the police.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. After a few days, doctors said he was not going to recover, and his family made the decision to take him off life support.

Copas was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, but the charges were upgraded to murder after Garcia was pronounced dead.

Investigators said there was no evidence that Garcia was trying to kidnap Copas, noting that he never veered from the route.

"The investigation does not support that a kidnapping took place or that Piedra was veering from Copas' destination," the El Paso Police Department said.

The arrest affidavit noted that the vehicle was "not in close proximity of a bridge, port of entry or other area with immediate access to travel into Mexico" when Copas shot Garcia in the back of the head.