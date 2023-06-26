WATCH: Shark Bites Florida Fisherman, Drags Him Off Boat

By Zuri Anderson

June 26, 2023

A terrifying video caught the moment a shark bit a fisherman and yanked him off a boat in the Florida Everglades. Footage obtained by WPLG shows a man reaching into the water at Everglades National Park before a shark latches onto his hand and pulls him off the vessel.

His fellow fishermen quickly pulled him back onto the boat, screaming "Get him! Get him!" as they rescued their friend.

According to the National Park Service, this scary incident happened Friday morning (June 23). Park rangers and EMTs responded to the scene, and the victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center by Mimai-Dade Fire Rescue crews, the agency confirmed.

Officials didn't say how serious the fisherman's injuries were or what species the shark is. No other details were immediately released, including what led up to the incident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said many shark species will migrate inshore and north during the summertime, the same period more humans flock to the water. While the Sunshine State is a hot spot for shark bites, they remain a rare occurrence.

"Experts believe that most shark bites are cases of mistaken identity, which explains why nearly all shark bites that occur in Florida waters are of a bite-and-release nature," the agency wrote on its page about these marine predators.

