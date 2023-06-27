Cardi B Shuts Down Infidelity Rumors Following Offset's Shocking Claim

"I’m f**king Cardi B," she continued. "If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t be f**king no regular degular shmegular because they gon' tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon' tell too. So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me.”



Offset's post was apparently inspired by a previous Twitter Space Cardi hosted, in which she described what would happen if their marriage crumbled due to cheating allegations.



“Every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage, I’m just saying, y’all know what’s gonna happen next," Cardi said in her previous live audio conversation. "We’re gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey, and mad happy. I’m gonna make an album, and people are gonna wanna hear the album because of it. Another rich n***a‘s gonna cuff me. And what? What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make?”



This isn't the first time the couple have dealt with rumors of adultery. In 2018, the couple split up after Offset admitted to cheating on her. However, they got back together in early 2019 and have been going strong ever since.