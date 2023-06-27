Drake Receives The Key To The City Of Memphis

“In Memphis you know, we love our own. Drake, we always say Memphis music touches the world, and like I told you, you’ve got a lot of Memphis blood in you, and you’re definitely touching the world,” Lowery said before he handed Drake the key. “We appreciate the music, we appreciate you putting Memphis all in your music, on the map.”



Drake's pops was there to see his son accept the key. In another video of the chairman's speech, the Her Loss rapper asks his dad if he ever got a key to the city. Graham replied with a joke about the city given him a key to the motel down the street.



During his visit, Drake also posted videos of his family gathering at Railgarten. The "famous cousin" can be seen surrounded by other family members while he appeared to shoot a music video. The videos were posted just days after he confirmed his plans to drop a new album For All The Dogs, which will go along with his first poetry book.



Check out scenes from his family reunion below.

