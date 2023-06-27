Drake Receives The Key To The City Of Memphis
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2023
After rapping about Memphis over the years, the city decided to honor Drake's roots in Shelby County.
On Monday, June 26, the multi-platinum artist paid a visit to Railgarten in his father Dennis Graham's hometown of Memphis. While he was there with his family, the chairman of the Shelby County commission Mickell Lowery presented Drizzy with the key to the city. Memphis City Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington was also on-site to give the rapper a resolution to recognize his contributions to the music industry and his roots in the city. They both noted his ties to the city and expressed their gratitude for shouting out Memphis in his music.
“In Memphis you know, we love our own. Drake, we always say Memphis music touches the world, and like I told you, you’ve got a lot of Memphis blood in you, and you’re definitely touching the world,” Lowery said before he handed Drake the key. “We appreciate the music, we appreciate you putting Memphis all in your music, on the map.”
Drake's pops was there to see his son accept the key. In another video of the chairman's speech, the Her Loss rapper asks his dad if he ever got a key to the city. Graham replied with a joke about the city given him a key to the motel down the street.
During his visit, Drake also posted videos of his family gathering at Railgarten. The "famous cousin" can be seen surrounded by other family members while he appeared to shoot a music video. The videos were posted just days after he confirmed his plans to drop a new album For All The Dogs, which will go along with his first poetry book.
Check out scenes from his family reunion below.
Drake with his family today in Memphis, Tennessee. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/sWCAo8uWyM— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 27, 2023