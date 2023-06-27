Florida Woman Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win

A Florida woman's stop at a convenience store led to a life-changing lottery win. The Florida Lottery said 50-year-old Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, of West Palm Beach, scored the top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game: $5 million!

Lottery officials said Lopez-Uriostegui claimed her winnings last week at their West Palm Beach District Office. She decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

The lucky winner purchased her lottery ticket from Marathon Food Mart, which is located at 2701 Lake Ave. in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Lottery. The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED is a $20 scratch-off game that features 31 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

