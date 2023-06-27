Giant Barbie Dream House Doubles As California Airbnb, And It's Free
By Logan DeLoye
June 27, 2023
Barbie’s Malibu Dream House is officially re-listed as an Airbnb, but this time with a twist. According to Airbnb, "it’s Ken’s turn to take hosting for a spin," because Barbie is busy making her live-action film debut in BARBIE, set to hit theaters on July 21st! This giant dream house features panoramic views of the beach, and pink (of course), Barbie-themed props throughout. There is a large infinity pool with a slide stretching from one floor to the next, a dance floor, salon, and more!
Two guests will be able to book Ken's master suite on July 21st, and July 22nd, free of charge in celebration of the film.
The ‘BARBIE’ Dream House has mysteriously appeared in Malibu.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2023
(via @johnschreiber) pic.twitter.com/NV4Wwy9o9B
Everyone will have a fair chance to request a stay in Ken's room at airbnb.com on July 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Guests who are chosen can look forward to:
- "Taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit. Look out Barbie, Ken’s got quite the closet too!
- Channeling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar.
- Challenging their fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool.
- Taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards."
Airbnb mentioned that guests will be responsible for means of transportation to and from the beach house.