Giant Barbie Dream House Doubles As California Airbnb, And It's Free

Barbie’s Malibu Dream House is officially re-listed as an Airbnb, but this time with a twist. According to Airbnb, "it’s Ken’s turn to take hosting for a spin," because Barbie is busy making her live-action film debut in BARBIE, set to hit theaters on July 21st! This giant dream house features panoramic views of the beach, and pink (of course), Barbie-themed props throughout. There is a large infinity pool with a slide stretching from one floor to the next, a dance floor, salon, and more!

Two guests will be able to book Ken's master suite on July 21st, and July 22nd, free of charge in celebration of the film.