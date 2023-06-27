Here's The Best Swimming Hole In Colorado

When summer arrives, millions of Americans look for ways to either escape the heat or cool down. One of the most popular methods is to hit the beach or head to a swimming pool. There are some people, however, that aren't big fans of saltwater, chlorine, or long travel distances.

Luckily, there are swimming areas offering huge swathes of fresh, clear water for swimmers who don't have other options. For those looking for these serene spots, Outdoors Wire released a list of every state's best swimming hole.

According to the website, Colorado's best swimming hole is Devil's Punchbowl! Many visitors flock here to go cliff diving, though the activity is not recommended by local officials. Uncover Colorado had more to say about this amazing spot:

"Small waterfalls from the Roaring Fork River converge and pool in the Devil’s Punchbowl, a naturally formed swimming hole hidden about 10 miles outside Aspen, CO. Popular with nature photographers and cliff jumpers, visitors experience serene beauty and exhilarating thrills while leaping from large rocks into blue-green waters."