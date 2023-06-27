Here's The Best Swimming Hole In Florida

When summer arrives, millions of Americans look for ways to either escape the heat or cool down. One of the most popular methods is to hit the beach or head to a swimming pool. There are some people, however, that aren't big fans of saltwater, chlorine, or long travel distances.

Luckily, there are swimming areas offering huge swathes of fresh, clear water for swimmers who don't have other options. For those looking for these serene spots, Outdoors Wire released a list of every state's best swimming hole.

According to the website, Florida's best swimming hole is Madison Blue Spring! Located in a state park of the same name, this spot is surrounded by a lush forest and has plenty of activities waiting for you when you're done, such as cave diving. As the park's website states:

"About 82 feet wide and 25 feet deep, the spring bubbles up into a limestone basin along the west bank of the Withlacoochee River. Scenic woodlands of mixed hardwoods and pines create a picturesque setting for picnicking, paddling and wildlife viewing."