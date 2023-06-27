How Cincinnati Plans To Celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Cincinnati is the latest city transforming into Swift City paradise as Taylor Swift prepares to take the stage at Paycor Stadium this weekend for her Eras Tour stop in Queen City.

While state leaders previously proposed a special holiday just for the event, Cincinnati made it a reality on Tuesday (June 27) when Mayor Aftab Pureval declared that Friday, June 30 will be Taylor Swift Day, per FOX 19. The new city holiday kicks off Swift's tenure in Queen City for her first of two sold-out shows at the stadium along the Ohio River.

City officials expect the weekend to draw over 120,000 Swifties as well as thousands of sports fans — courtesy of the Reds' game against the San Diego Padres — leading likely to heavy traffic and congestion.

"This is probably one of the biggest weekends in Cincinnati that I've seen in my career," said Teresa Theetge, Cincinnati police chief.

Even the Ohio River is likely to see Swifties take over as some fans who weren't able to score a ticket to the massively-successful tour are expected to hop on boats to take in the show outside of the stadium, FOX 19 reports. Similar instances were also reported in cities like Pittsburgh and Nashville. While the Coast Guard hopes "everyone has a great time," Chief Petty Officer Michael Callinan also urge caution for boaters to get as close to the stadium as they can to leave the river clear for barges.

"Those barges are pushing hundreds of tons of materials," said Callinan. "They don't have the maneuverability that a recreational boater has. And if that recreational boater is anchored they don't have maneuverability either. So, we're trying to avoid that. Be aware of your surroundings, have your lights on, have your life jackets on. Be prepared to move if you're in the channel and there's a ship coming down that channel."

In addition to the big events of the weekend, Swifties and Reds alike can stop by Taygate at The Banks on Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. for a Swift-themed party with food trucks, seating, charging stations and other Eras Tour activities.