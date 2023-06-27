Justice Department Report Sheds New Light On Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide

A report released by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General sheds new light on what happened prior to the death of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019.

While the report detailed the many failures that allowed Epstein to hang himself in his cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, it said there is no evidence of criminality.

The report highlighted several failures by prison employees, noting that guards did not conduct required rounds to check on Epstein and that they failed to assign him a cellmate after he was placed on suicide watch. The report also noted that Epstein was given extra bed linens, which he used to hang himself.

"The combination of negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures documented in this report all contributed to an environment in which arguably one of the BOP's most notorious inmates was provided with the opportunity to take his own life, resulting in significant questions being asked about the circumstances of his death, how it could have been allowed to happen, and most importantly, depriving his numerous victims, many of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged crimes, of their ability to seek justice through the criminal justice process," the IG wrote.

The report also tries to put to rest theories that Epstein did not kill himself but was instead murdered to protect the identities of those involved in his sex trafficking scheme.

"The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy detailed for the OIG [Office of Inspector General] why Epstein's injuries were more consistent with and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than a homicide by strangulation," the report said. "The Medical Examiner also told the OIG that the ligature furrow was too broad to have been caused by the electrical cord of the medical device in Epstein's cell and that blood toxicology tests revealed no medications or illegal substances were in Epstein's system. The Medical Examiner also noted the absence of debris under Epstein's fingernails, marks on his hands, contusions to his knuckles, or bruises on his body that would have indicated Epstein had been a struggle, which would be expected if Epstein's death had been a homicide by strangulation."